RealClearPolitics Does Not have Biden Winning Pennsylvania or Presidency, Yet

RealClearPolitics (RPC) live results feed withdrew Joe Biden's president-elect status Monday night after stripping him of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

RCP reversed Biden’s win in Pennsylvania on their live feed bringing him back down below the 270 threshold to 259 electoral votes. Although, in some confusion, Real Clear Politics never called Pennsylvania to begin with, in the Presidential race. Either way, RCP does not have Pennsylvania in Biden's win column.

https://twitter.com/TomBevanRCP/status/1325973800891150336?s=20

The “live results” reversal comes as votes continue to be counted and lawsuits fly.

RealClearPolitics based in Chicago, claims to be an independent, non-partisan political news media company. RCP is also a polling data aggregator.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified. Leaders from China, Russia and Mexico have also declined to congratulate Joe Biden on a projected presidential victory until the vote is certified.

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1325973224522473475?s=21

On Monday afternoon, members of the Trump campaign announced two new lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, relying mostly on witnesses' sworn statements from whistleblowers. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked the public for "patience" while the campaign investigates further.